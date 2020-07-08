Coronavirus Illinois: IL COVID-19 cases increase by 980, Lake County warns of rising cases in young people

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois is reporting 980 new COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths Wednesday.The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state has reached 149,432, including 7,099 deaths. This is the biggest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois in a month. On June 6, the state reported 975 new cases.Within the last 24 hours, Illinois performed 32,742 tests, bringing the state's total to more than 1.8 million.The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from July 1 - July 7 is 2.6%.Lake County, Illinois, health officials issued a warning about rising cases among younger residents.Health officials there said since June 25, cases reported in Lake County residents under 30 have risen, while the cases in the general population have remained steady. Health officials believed the rise is the result of summer gatherings and a lack of social distancing.Multiple cases have been linked to a Lake Zurich High School athletic camp, and all athletic camps at the school have been suspended until further notice. Officials declined to say how many students were infected.As a precaution, all participants in the football, baseball and poms summer camps specifically have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days.Officials said the students who tested positive may have attended a party or gathering before the start of camp, and contact tracers are currently working to determine the extent of the outbreak."A lot of young people might think that they're not at risk because they're not in that higher risk group for severe illness for COVID-19, but the truth is younger people are just as likely as older adults to get infected with COVID-19 and to be able to spread it to others," said Hannah Goering, Lake County Health Department.An individual participating in athletic activities at Vernon Hills High School also tested positive. It was not immediately clear if that case was linked to the cases at Lake Zurich High School.As of Wednesday afternoon there was no indication that Vernon Hills would also cancel summer sports.Officials say all of this is a reminder that the virus is still out there, and that face coverings and social distancing are critical.Deaths from COVID-19 reported across Illinois include the following:- Champaign County: 2 males 70s- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 4 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s- DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s 1 male 80s- Kane County: 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s- Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s- McHenry County: 2 females 70s- McLean County: 1 female 70s- St. Clair County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- Winnebago County: 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90sWednesday afternoon Governor JB Pritzker visited a mobile testing site at Coles Elementary School in South Chicago.There he announced Illinois mobile testing will be expanding, with 12 COVID-19 mobile testing teams operating throughout the state. They will focus on hard-hit communities and visit facilities like nursing homes and homeless shelters.The mobile testing sites will offer drive-through and walk-up testing free of charge to any Illinois resident.The sites will be in South Chicago, Rock Island, Cicero, Brighton Park, Springfield and East St. LouisEarlier Wednesday, Governor Pritzker testified before a House of Representatives committee on the response to the coronavirus pandemic.