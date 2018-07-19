HEALTH & FITNESS

Man dies from bacterial infection after eating raw oysters

EMBED </>More Videos

A man in Florida died from a bacterial infection two days after eating raw oysters. (Shutterstock)

A Florida man who ate raw oysters has died after contracting an infection from Vibrio vulnificus bacteria, according to local health officials.

The 71-year-old man ate oysters at a Sarasota restaurant and died two days later.

"We have an individual that consumed some raw oysters and to the best of our knowledge had no exposure to salt water, became severely ill, and passed away," Michael Drennon, Disease Intervention Services Program Manager at the Sarasota County Health Dept., told WTVT.

According to health officials, the bacteria can be found in saltwater at any time and in raw or undercooked shell fish.

Drennon warned: "We tell everybody regardless of age or immune status that they should avoid eating raw or undercooked shell fish or seafood or avoid being in the saltwater when they have an open wound or lesion on their body."

Typical symptoms for the infection include fever, diarrhea, and vomiting, but in rare cases, the bacteria can become a "flesh-eating disease."

Officials are working with the restaurant to collect as much information as possible.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfoodfloridaseafoodillnessfood poisoning
HEALTH & FITNESS
Family on Medicaid hopes for miracle to get sick baby back to US
Monster truck delights children's hospital patients
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Consumer Reports: Best dishwasher detergents
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Hundreds displaced; community offers help
Chicago man wins $1M on scratch ticket
Preemie dies after mom's 911 calls go unanswered
'Brady Bunch' house for sale for nearly $2M
Activists demanding justice after police shooting protest outside Emanuel's house
Family on Medicaid hopes for miracle to get sick baby back to US
Teen's arm severed after boulder falls on him
Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter
Show More
Baby in hot car rescued: Woman who called 911 thanked
Mother of 2 fatally shot while walking into Washington Park home
City helps teen's hot dog stand become legit instead of closing it
Gary woman accused of having sex with 13-year-old student
Chance the Rapper buys Chicagoist, announces move in new song
More News