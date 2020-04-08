Coronavirus: Chicago Liquor sales curfew to take effect Thursday, Mayor Lightfoot says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Wednesday a curfew on liquor sales in the city.
Effective Thursday, Mayor Lightfoot said the curfew will take effect at 9 p.m. and remain in place through the duration of Governor JB Pritzker's stay-at-home order.
"This is not punitive, it's protective," Mayor Lightfoot said. "Nonetheless, as with our lakefront closure, we are putting this curfew in place because too many individuals and businesses have been violating the stay-at-home order."
The order also gives Chicago police and the Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Department greater authority to fine, arrest and revoke licenses for non-compliance.
Mayor Lightfoot's Office said 21 citations have been issued against eight businesses violating the state mandate with fines of up to $120,000.
Chicago Police Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck said officers have broken up more than 2,000 groups during the stay-at-home order, peaking Tuesday night with 300 dispersals.
"Nothing is more important than making sure Chicago families are safe and healthy," said Beck. "Liquor stores across the city have already partnered with us to adjust hours and today's order will allow us to expand citywide to further protect Chicagoans from the spread of Covid-19."
Tuesday night, Chicago police set up several checkpoints around the city to reinforce the stay at home policy.
The checkpoints, described by police as "Roadside Safety and Informational Check Points," will be held in each police district from April 7 to April 9 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. They will last for about 45 minutes, police said.
Tuesday night, officers handed out fliers and answered people's questions.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
