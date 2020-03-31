Coronavirus Illinois: IL COVID-19 cases surge over 5K with 73 deaths as National Guard sets up field hospital in McCormick Place

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Coronavirus has claimed 73 lives in Illinois, with the total number of COVID-19 cases climbing to more than 5,000.
Health officials say the death toll is certain to rise both here and across the country as the Illinois National Guard and the Army Corps of Engineers are racing to set up the the first field hospital in the state at McCormick Place.
Coronavirus Illinois Update: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact
McCormick Place will be dedicated to mostly non-acute COVID-19 patients. People who could benefit from the care of medical professionals but would not likely need a formal ICU.
The convention space received 500 beds over the weekend and a total of 3,000 beds are expected by the end of April.
Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area
In the war against the virus, tens of thousands of hospital beds will possibly needed in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, existing hospitals will still treat the most sick.
"The first place we are directing our patients is to existing hospital beds, maximizing our underutilized hospitals first," Governor JB Pritzker said.
Hospital Beds:
ICU Beds:
Ventilators:
The transformation project is possible through $75 million of federal resources.
"We want to make sure the next New York knows what its situation is. We're looking at New Orleans; we're looking at Chicago; we're looking at Detroit, and we're want to make sure people are talking to each other so that if they are in a high-risk area, they are taking appropriate precautions, " U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said over the weekend.
The City of Chicago released a statement regarding the project that read:
"The City is working in partnership with the State of Illinois, the Army Corps of Engineers, FEMA and MPEA to develop capacity for a large quantity of hospital beds to serve residents in need of care as COVID-19-related hospitalizations are expected to surge in the coming weeks. The temporary health site at McCormick Place will function as a field hospital, providing a large quantity of beds. We remain focused on working in partnership to build up resources and staffing for this site and across the system so that we can combat COVID-19, alleviate added stress to our hospitals and healthcare workers, and ensure patients across Chicago receive the care they need."
The state is now working to re-open Metro South Hospital in Blue Island and the former Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin...
The number of Illinois case has now reached 5,057. The state has been able to acquire millions of units of personal protection equipment but the governor says Washington continues to disappoint.
Meanwhile McCormick Place is set to receive patients starting this week.
Governor Pritzker has also called for licensed health care providers available to fight against COVID-19 to register online at illinoishelps.net.
In Monday's coronavirus update, the governor also announced the state has received significant quantities of personal protection equipment, but the promised federal delivery of N-95 masks were instead simply surgical masks - which are not as effective.
The governor said he still has not decided if or when he will extend the state's "stay-at-home" order.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
Coronavirus Illinois: IL COVID-19 cases surge over 5K with 73 deaths as National Guard sets up field hospital in McCormick Place
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News
Where's Lightfoot: Memes of mayor go viral, bringing comedic relief to Illinois' 'stay-at-home' order