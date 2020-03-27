coronavirus chicago

43 sick, 10 positive COVID-19 cases after parishioners attend service at Life Church in Glenview

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A church in the northern suburbs may be at the center of the latest cluster of cases in Illinois.

43 people at the Life Church of Glenview are sick, and at least 10 have tested positive for COVID-19.

The pastor said it all started after a service on March 15, according to our news partners at the Daily Herald.

80 people were there to hear a guest speaker.

Most of the sick range in age from the late 20's to mid-40's, and there are some children sick as well.

The pastor said he did think about whether or not to hold the service, but at the time, the "stay-at-home" order had not yet been imposed, and the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in our state was low.

The pastor himself was not feeling well, he is now quarantined at home.
