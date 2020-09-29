covid-19

Mother of South Carolina teacher who died from COVID-19 also dies from virus

By
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The mother of a South Carolina teacher who died from COVID-19 weeks ago has also died from the virus.

Shirley Bannister's 28-year-old daughter Demetria was an elementary school teacher in South Carolina. Demetria died from COVID-19 complications in early September.

When Shirley started having COVID-19 symptoms, she went to the hospital to get tested. However, she was turned away.

"(My aunt) and my uncle went to the hospital, and they wouldn't test them," Shayla Jones, Shirley Bannister's niece, told ABC News. "She tried more than one time to go to the hospital and they wouldn't admit her because they felt that her symptoms weren't severe enough."

Shirley was eventually tested at an urgent care center. She tested positive, was admitted to a hospital and died a week later.

She was the head of the nursing department at Midlands Technical College in Columbia, South Carolina. Her brother said she struggled with diabetes and asthma prior to catching COVID-19.

Shirley's husband Dennis has tested negative for the virus. He and his relatives are all mourning the loss of their loved ones.

"We just try to be there for my uncle, you know, because (Demetria) is his only child," Jones said.

She added that it's been difficult for the family to grieve together as they're unable to gather in person.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssouth carolinahealthcoronavirusteachercovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
Worldwide death toll from coronavirus eclipses 1 million
Father of 2 laid off during pandemic makes cart sanitizer
Lawsuit to be filed against IHSA for canceling fall sports due to COVID-19
IL reports 1,709 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
City updates COVID-19 business restrictions, limits
Chicago violence reduction plan to be announced by city
Stolen unemployment benefits leaves Calumet City woman without income
Will rapid COVID-19 tests be enough to get students back in the classroom?
Man, woman dead in apparent Aurora murder-suicide: police
Thorntons seeks to fill 50 jobs at Bensenville hiring event
Worldwide death toll from coronavirus eclipses 1 million
Show More
Grand jury transcript to be released in Breonna Taylor case
12th annual Taste of Pilsen event goes "to-go"
Experts warn of 'twindemic' as COVID-19, flu season collide
Microsoft sees service improvements after outage
Cheerleader's dorm room swarmed by cops in swatting prank
More TOP STORIES News