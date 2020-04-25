Northwestern Medicine leads clinical trial to see if sarilumab could be effective coronavirus treatment

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Northwestern Medicine is leading a global clinical trial to see if sarilumab may be a treatment for COVID-19.Sarilumab, also known by its trade name Kevzara, is currently used to reduce inflammation from rheumatoid arthritis.Researchers are looking into whether the drug can also block the inflammation caused by a severe COVID-19 infection."We're very optimistic we'll have an answer about whether it works, that's an important issue. We'll know if it doesn't work, and so we'll quit using medicine like this in this particular scenario and we'll keep going to try and find that will have benefit," said Dr. Richard Wunderink, Medical ICU Director for Northwestern Medicine.To take part in the double-blind study, patients must be hospitalized and severely or critically ill with COVID-19.