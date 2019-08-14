Health & Fitness

Governor JB Pritzker signs law requiring insurance companies to pay for EpiPens for children with severe allergies

Governor JB Pritzker signed a new law requiring insurance companies to pay for EpiPen injections for severely allergic children.

The law would make EpiPens free for people 18 or younger who have insurance. It's set to take effect January 1.

Gov. Pritzker's office said EpiPens can cost families without insurance almost $700,

Pritzker also signed a bill into law Tuesday that requires insurance companies to pay for office visits, testing and treatment for tick-borne diseases, including Lyme disease.

"This legislation takes a big step forward in protecting our children and families," Pritzker. said "Both of these new laws fulfill a core principle of this administration: state government ought to be standing up for working families. Lowering the cost of prescription drugs and expanding health care coverage is one important way to help lower costs and build a higher standard of living for all Illinoisans."
