Coronavirus Chicago: Melrose Park's Westlake Hospital temporarily reopening to treat patients infected with coronavirus

With funding approval from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Army Corps of Engineers and contractors are now surveying Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park.
The Melrose Park hospital is re-opening to treat coronavirus patients as the number of cases in Illinois continues to grow.
"We want to bring as much capacity online as quickly as we can," said Army Corps of Engineers Col. Aaron Reisinger, who commands the agency's Chicago district.
His mission is to prepare Westlake Hospital for the very ill.
"High acute folks that have relatively significant respiratory challenges," Col. Reisinger said.
He said though it's been closed for months, the hospital's infrastructure will support patients who need that ICU-style care.
"The guts of the building are really built to be able to do what we want to do here," he said.
Construction begins at an urgent pace Monday, converting the hospital into what's called an alternative care facility. It's designed exclusively for overflow coronavirus patients when the state hits its peak.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said the former hospital will add 230 beds to the state's capacity. The added clinical space will be in addition to Metro South Medical Center in Blue Island, Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin and McCormick Place in Chicago, which have all been slated to help treat coronavirus patients.
There's also plans for a hospital in Springfield to be adapted for COVID-19 care in the coming weeks.
The Army Corps of Engineers said the Westlake Hospital project could be completed in three weeks.
