Coronavirus in Chicago update: St. Margaret of Scotland School, Church closed after student tests positive for COVID-19; CPS remains open

EMBED >More News Videos Dr. Mark Loafman, chairman of Family Medicine at Cook County Health, explains the proper technique and duration for washing your hands to prevent the spread of illnesses. Scrubbing should continue for at least 20 seconds, which happens to be the amount of time it takes to hum the"Happy Birthday" song twice.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A student at St. Margaret of Scotland School in Chicago has tested positive for COVID-19, parish officials have announced.The student also attended Mass at the church on Thursday. The parish said school will be closed until March 23 and Mass will not be held Friday.The school was already scheduled to be closed from March 16-20 for spring break."We remain in close contact with the CDPH and will keep all parishioners, school families and staff apprised of any new or additional guidance from CDPH or the Archdiocese of Chicago," Pastor Eruaga and Principal Shauntae Davis said in a letter to parishioners.The school and church will undergo a deep cleaning Friday, officials said.Meanwhile, Chicago Public Schools remain open Friday, with some restrictions in place.Mayor Lori Lightfoot said CPS will start scaling back large-scale events. There will also be a mandatory policy on short-term closures for any schools with confirmed cases.CPS also issued its own guidance, that includes suspending sports and limiting visitor access to school buildings.The restrictions are effective immediately through April 12 and stipulate that essential school activities involving students and staff such as lunch and recess can proceed as usual, though student absences related to concerns about the coronavirus will continue to be excused."At this time, CPS will remain open now we would never put our children in danger and i say that as mayor but also as a motherSeveral school districts in the Chicagoland area are shutting down out of an abundance of caution.But Mayor Lightfoot says shutting down schools here could have cascading effects since a large number of CPS students depend on schools for eating, shelter and in some instances clothing. She says it's a big deal and that the city just isn't there yet.The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website