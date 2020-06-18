coronavirus chicago

Chicago coronavirus: Northwestern Medicine study finds COVID-19 virus strain unique to city

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Researchers at Northwestern University have genetically sequenced the COVID-19 virus in 88 patients and found many infected in the city have a unique strain of the virus rarely seen around the world.

Early results from a Northwestern Medicine study suggest Chicago has a unique strain of COVID-19 in addition to other strains, including one globally impacting people and centered in New York.

"It's interesting to us that there were so many different types of viruses here in one place so early on in the pandemic," said Dr. Egon Ozer, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

The Chicago COVID-19 variant appears to be directly from the early outbreak in China, experts said.

The study examined the genetic makeup of dozens of Northwestern COVID-19 patients in March and compared their genome sequencing with others around the country and world.

"It suggests that even sort of relatively early on in the Chicago pandemic, we already had a number of different viruses that were circulating within the community," Ozer said.

Dr. Ozer, who is the lead investigator on the study, said this is the first evidence that the genetic differences in the virus may play a role in the infections they cause, and it's possible some strains may be transmitted easier than others.

"It also just gives us the ability to sort of compare these different kinds of viruses to each other in terms of how significant a disease they cause," Ozer said. "Is there any difference there? Are there any differences in the kinds of patients that get infections with different kinds of viruses?"

The study still needs to be peer-reviewed and researchers stressed these results are still preliminary. More studies need to be conducted, they said.
