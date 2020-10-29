coronavirus illinois

New COVID-19 restrictions from Gov. Pritzker draw pushback from mayors, restaurant owners

Indoor dining ban in effect for much of area, with Lake, McHenry counties and Chicago restrictions to go in place this week
By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- New COVID-19 restrictions on indoor dining from Governor Pritzker in effect in much of the Chicago area have drawn pushback from suburban mayors and restaurant owners.

The restrictions are now in effect for suburban Cook County as well as DuPage, Kane, Kankakee and Will counties. They go into effect in Chicago on Friday and Lake and McHenry counties on Saturday.

The city of Aurora is among those pushing back, sending a letter to Governor Pritzker saying restaurants and bars are being unfairly singled out.

Aurora's mayor called on the governor to reconsider new restrictions, and he's not alone.

Facing another shutdown that could cause permanent closures, restaurant and bar owners are demanding public officials prove they're causing the spike in COVID-19 cases.



"A majority of us small town mayors feel that it is vital to keep restaurants open," said Morton Grove Mayor Dan DiMaria.

The mayor of Libertyville told the Daily Herald he won't enforce the state ban on indoor dining, with the mayor of Itasca saying the same.

Business owners in Lake and McHenry counties are worried, with restrictions going into place Saturday.

"My job, my livelihood, my staff's livelihood, we don't know what's going to happen," said Tom Garrity, owner of The Toadstool Pub.

"I think we all kind of knew it was coming, but it stinks," said Darcy Mosconi, owner of Sandy's Diner. "I just don't think it's fair."

But the governor pointed to the region 9 numbers with three straight days of a test positivity rate above 8-percent and COVID-related hospitalizations five times higher than in June.

"Things are bad in Region 9 and getting worse," Governor Pritzker said.

But are restaurants to blame?

"I'm not sure the governor can prove that being in a restaurant creates, is increasing the risk, but our restaurants have taken the measures that they need to take," Mayor DiMaria said. "They've scaled back."

"To the extent that we can limit interactions in places where we know there's spread, that's what we're trying to do, especially in the midst of a COVID storm that's hit the state and the nation," Governor Pritzker said.

New COVID-19 mitigations for Chicago and suburban Cook County


Bars:


-No indoor service
-All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m.
-All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside
-No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)
-Tables should be 6 feet apart
-No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
-No dancing or standing indoors
-Reservations required for each party
-No seating of multiple parties at one table

Restaurants


-No indoor dining or bar service
-All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m.
-Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart
-No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
-Reservations required for each party
-No seating of multiple parties at one table

Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings


-Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity
-No party buses
-Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable
