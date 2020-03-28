Coronavirus update: Chicago considered next COVID-19 hot spot, McCormick Place to be converted into makeshift hospital as cases climb

The number of confirmed cases statewide is now more than 3,000 and the death toll has reached 34 as of Friday.
The federal government said they now looking at Chicago as one of the new hot spots for infections.
"We want to make sure the next New York knows what its situation is. We're looking at New Orleans; we're looking at Chicago; we're looking at Detroit, and we're want to make sure people are talking to each other so that if they are in a high-risk area, they are taking appropriate precautions, " said U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams.
As local officials heed the Surgeon General's warning, they are now considering extending the state's "stay-at-home" order.
As another extraordinary week draws to a close, officials say fighting the virus means battling the clock.
One of the biggest concerns is that hospitals need time to grow their capacity and acquire the necessary protective gear, such as ventilators and other equipment.
Many health officials fear an avalanche of patients is coming.
"This is a war. It's a war against a pandemic," Governor Pritzker said. "The federal government needs to lead, and until it does, we'll be a leader here in Illinois."
The governor again called on medical professionals and urged them to go to https://illinoishelps.net/ to volunteer for a statewide rapid-response team.
"We might say, 'Hey everybody, we need a hundred or fifty of these kinds of professionals, please let us know if you're available this afternoon, this evening to come to this location to help us out,'" Prizker announced.
The state also announced financial help for those who rely on SNAP and other food programs, as well as for organizations that help the homeless.
Officials are also working on helping emergency day care providers caring for children of essential workers.
"Without this assistance, many centers that may be closed now temporarily could end up being permanent," said Steven Coles with Li'l Scholars Learning Center.
With the number of Illinois cases spiking by the day, there is talk of extending the stay-at-home order that was originally set to expire on April 7.
"I think realistically we're looking at something that's going to stretch deep into April," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.
"We're evaluating the science as it comes in and making the moves that we think are necessary," Pritzker added.
Plans are moving forward to turn Chicago's McCormick Place into a makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients.
A top army Engineer official outlined plans to transform parts of the convention center into three halls.
Patients would be treated in one of the three halls, depending on the severity of the case.
The goal is to make room for roughly 3,000 patients by the end of April.
Pritzker said shuttered hospitals, like Metro South Hospital in south suburban Blue Island, may also be reopened in an effort to create more clinical space.
The state is also calling on existing hospitals to expand. Rush University Medical Center has already turned a lobby space into an area for treatment.
"We have expanded our emergency department," said Dr. Omar Lateef, Rush Medical Center CEO. "We have transformed entire units into COVID hospitals with many units that are designed to take care of patients."
Another effort state officials are looking into is using hotels as quarantine centers, something Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Chicago will be doing in her Monday press conference.
"In two weeks we would need over 28,000 additional non-ICU beds and over 9400 additional ICU beds; that's untenable," Pritzker said.
