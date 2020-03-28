coronavirus illinois

Coronavirus update: Chicago considered next COVID-19 hot spot, McCormick Place to be converted into makeshift hospital as cases climb

By and
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois saw its biggest jump in deaths since the crisis began Friday and Governor JB Pritzker said he is preparing for the crisis to get even worse.

The number of confirmed cases statewide is now more than 3,000 and the death toll has reached 34 as of Friday.

The federal government said they now looking at Chicago as one of the new hot spots for infections.

"We want to make sure the next New York knows what its situation is. We're looking at New Orleans; we're looking at Chicago; we're looking at Detroit, and we're want to make sure people are talking to each other so that if they are in a high-risk area, they are taking appropriate precautions, " said U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams.



As local officials heed the Surgeon General's warning, they are now considering extending the state's "stay-at-home" order.

As another extraordinary week draws to a close, officials say fighting the virus means battling the clock.

One of the biggest concerns is that hospitals need time to grow their capacity and acquire the necessary protective gear, such as ventilators and other equipment.

Many health officials fear an avalanche of patients is coming.

"This is a war. It's a war against a pandemic," Governor Pritzker said. "The federal government needs to lead, and until it does, we'll be a leader here in Illinois."

EMBED More News Videos

The number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois has surpassed 3,000, with 34 deaths, state health officials announced Friday.



The governor again called on medical professionals and urged them to go to https://illinoishelps.net/ to volunteer for a statewide rapid-response team.

"We might say, 'Hey everybody, we need a hundred or fifty of these kinds of professionals, please let us know if you're available this afternoon, this evening to come to this location to help us out,'" Prizker announced.

RELATED: Illinois expands food stamp access as COVID-19 cases top 3K, with 34 deaths

The state also announced financial help for those who rely on SNAP and other food programs, as well as for organizations that help the homeless.

Officials are also working on helping emergency day care providers caring for children of essential workers.

"Without this assistance, many centers that may be closed now temporarily could end up being permanent," said Steven Coles with Li'l Scholars Learning Center.

With the number of Illinois cases spiking by the day, there is talk of extending the stay-at-home order that was originally set to expire on April 7.

RELATED: What is and isn't allowed during a stay-at-home order

"I think realistically we're looking at something that's going to stretch deep into April," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

"We're evaluating the science as it comes in and making the moves that we think are necessary," Pritzker added.

EMBED More News Videos

Illinois saw its biggest jump in deaths since the crisis began Friday and Governor JB Pritzker is preparing for the crisis to get even worse.



Plans are moving forward to turn Chicago's McCormick Place into a makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients.

A top army Engineer official outlined plans to transform parts of the convention center into three halls.

Patients would be treated in one of the three halls, depending on the severity of the case.

The goal is to make room for roughly 3,000 patients by the end of April.

Pritzker said shuttered hospitals, like Metro South Hospital in south suburban Blue Island, may also be reopened in an effort to create more clinical space.

The state is also calling on existing hospitals to expand. Rush University Medical Center has already turned a lobby space into an area for treatment.

"We have expanded our emergency department," said Dr. Omar Lateef, Rush Medical Center CEO. "We have transformed entire units into COVID hospitals with many units that are designed to take care of patients."

Hospital Beds:

ICU Beds:

Ventilators:


Another effort state officials are looking into is using hotels as quarantine centers, something Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Chicago will be doing in her Monday press conference.

"In two weeks we would need over 28,000 additional non-ICU beds and over 9400 additional ICU beds; that's untenable," Pritzker said.

EMBED More News Videos

Doctor Robert Murphy, executive director of the Institute for Global Health in Chicago, answers questions about the COVID-19 pandemic.


EMBED More News Videos

Doctor Robert Murphy, executive director of the Institute for Global Health in Chicago, answers questions about the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoloopillinoiswillowbrookcook countykane countywill countyjb pritzkertaxescoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscoronavirus illinoisshelter in placedick durbincovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19donald trumpsmall businessu.s. & worldnursespresident donald trumpdoctors
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
What to know about Illinois' 3,026 COVID-19 cases
Naperville pastor hospitalized after positive coronavirus test
Elgin family fights to get coronavirus test after grandfather dies from virus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Elgin family fights to get coronavirus test after grandfather dies from virus
LIVE RADAR: Severe storms could bring large hail, tornadoes
12 U of I Hospital nurses test positive for coronavirus
Chicago-born nurse who died from coronavirus remembered as hero, family says
FDA authorizes 15-minute coronavirus test
Elgin businesses cleared to sell liquor curbside, delivery amid COVID-19 closures
Illinois lags in coronavirus testing, but rates are improving
Show More
From deaths to survivors, coronavirus leaves lives forever changed
One street in West Chicago is coming together for daily workouts, from a social distance
What to know about Illinois' 3,026 COVID-19 cases
Chicago offers rent relief during COVID-19 crisis
$2T coronavirus stimulus package could be lifeline for many Chicago-area businesses
More TOP STORIES News