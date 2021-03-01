University of Illinois saliva-based COVID 19 test gets FDA authorization

The University of Illinois has received FDA emergency use authorization for its saliva-based COVID-19 test called covidSHIELD, the university announced Monday.U of I campuses have already been using the test and now it can expand outside of the university system. So far, U of I has conducted more than 1.5 million tests at its universities in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield.The covidSHIELD test only requires saliva and does not need a nasal swab and results can come back within 24 hours of a sample reaching a covidSHIELD lab. The university says the test is a fraction of the cost of many widely available tests and it was shown to be highly accurate in a clinical study."The University of Illinois has been a national leader in innovation for decades, and the campus' groundbreaking work to develop rapid, saliva-based COVID-19 testing is but the latest example of that tradition," said Gov. JB Pritzker. "My administration has been proud to work hand in hand with U of I since the earliest days of this development, which has had an enormously positive effect on keeping COVID-19 at bay in the U of I System, and we're wasting no time in deploying this technology throughout the state. Even as we lead large-population states in vaccinations, widespread testing remains a critical tool in combating this pandemic, and I'm dedicating $20 million in CARES Act funding to provide one million tests to Illinois' other public universities under the FDA's emergency use authorization. I want to offer my gratitude to the scientists, researchers and healthcare workers at U of I who worked quickly to respond to the COVID-19 crisis, helping save lives and protect our neighbors throughout Illinois."The $20 million in CARES funding will go toward one million tests at 12 public universities and 48 community colleges."We were created to serve the needs of our state and our nation - to help steer through challenges and lead the way to progress," Killeen said. "It is a role we have filled with distinction during the COVID-19 crisis, and this expansion of our breakthrough saliva-based testing will be a real game changer, protecting lives and livelihoods."