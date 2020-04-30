coronavirus deaths

Coronavirus Chicago: UIC nurse on front line of virus fight loses husband to COVID-19

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A nurse on the front line of the coronavirus battle is mourning the loss of her husband to COVID-19.

Gladys Bibat and her friend Sheila Puntal are both nurses at University of Illinois-Chicago. Bibat said the two friends each got sick with COVID-19 near the end of March.

"This virus is just very sneaky," Bibat said.

But for Sheila, things would get much worse: her husband, Anthony Walo, would not recover.

"The next thing I knew she told me her husband was intubated in the hospital," Bibat said.

Walo was admitted to Loyola Hospital as Sheila was also ill and isolated.

"I admire her strength and courage to go through that struggle," Bibat said.

For three weeks, Walo fought for his life. Before he died, Sheila was able to see him.

"They allowed her to go the hospital, she was able to bid him goodbye," Bibat said.

Now 6-year-old Saint Walo will grow up without his best friend, his dad.

"She's having a hard time telling her son the best way she can in order for him to understand," Bibat explained.

Gladys Bibat has started a GoFundMe for her friends. Their lives are forever changed.

"Sheila and Saint really need our help," Bibat said. "She is the sole caregiver now who wants to go to work and take care of her son. At the end of the day, it's really quite impossible right now."
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoillinois medical districtcoronavirus deathscoronaviruscoronavirus chicago
