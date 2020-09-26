University Park mayor condemns water company for allegedly delaying lead abatement

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6578992" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The University Park mayor condemned the village's water provider, Aqua Illinois, for allegedly delaying lead abatement.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5356237" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Residents in the south suburbs are frustrated over what they consider a lack of information about efforts to clean up lead-tainted water.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The mayor of University Park Saturday morning alleged the village's water provider was delaying lead abatement and demanded Aqua Illinois act faster."If University Park were an affluent white suburb, instead of an African American one, our water would not still be lead-contaminated," Mayor Joseph E. Roudez III said.Some residents there are now in their 15th month without safe drinking water.Aqua Illinois discovered elevated lead levels in June 2019 and said it's due to customers' internal plumbing.The village also used a different chemical treatment for removing rust in pipes, which removed some pipes' protective coating.But Aqua Illinois said data show they are on a path to resolution.It has restored high-quality water to about 89% of regularly-sampled homes and said residents under the advisory can consume their water if they run their cold tap water for two to three minutes and filter that tap water through a faucet or pitcher filter that's certified to remove lead.The company has provided over 5,000 filters and another 6,000 filter replacements, it said.At the time, the village distributed thousands of cases of bottled water and stopped charging residents for inconsumable water.Full statement from Aqua Illinois spokeswoman: