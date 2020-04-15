CHICAGO (WLS) -- Walgreens has opened two drive-thru coronavirus testing locations in the Chicago area using the Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 test.
Abbott tests are said to deliver positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results within 13 minutes.
Walgreens' pharmacists will oversee the self-administration of the COVID-19 tests in the designated parking lots.
RELATED: Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area
The Chicago testing site is located in the North Austin neighborhood at 1606 N. Mobile Avenue.
The Bolingbrook testing site is located at 695 W. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook, Ill.
Both locations are by appointment only.
RELATED: Latest news and updates on Illinois coronavirus cases, Chicago area impact
In order to pre-register for a test, patients must first complete an online health assessment to meet eligibility criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The tests will be available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet CDC criteria.
All drive-thru testing will occur outside and patients will be instructed not to leave their vehicles.
Walgreens said it plans to open more drive-thru testing sites across Illinois.
Coronavirus testing: Walgreens opens 2 drive-thru sites in Chicago area using Abbot rapid results COVID-19 test
CORONAVIRUS TESTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More