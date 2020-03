Coronavirus patient: Woman diagnosed with COVID-19 in Chicago describes symptoms

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rises, we're hearing more from the people who are fighting the virus.A woman who used to live in the suburbs and is now quarantined in her home in Chicago shared her story with us.Debra Westfall has a message for some of her friends who were having doubts about the reality of COVID-19. It's real, and now those friends are listening."But I didn't have a fever, so I, I didn't think I really had it," Westfall said. "But I have it."Breast cancer survivor Debra Westfall describes her COVID-19 symptoms."I've had some body aches. And I haven't had, I haven't been able to taste anything since this whole thing started," she said.Westfall said that before her diagnosis, some of her own friends were downplaying the virus."And then I decided to make a very public post on Facebook and I've gotten a lot of support from my friends and I think that I've humanized it and made it real to a lot of people," she said.Debra Westfall says she began showing symptoms about 10 days ago. Now in isolation, she said she is missing her dogs, who are with a friend until Westfall is cleared to leave her home again.The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website