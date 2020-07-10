'Help at Home' home healthcare hiring 200 people in Chicago area, 400 to 600 in Illinois

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Home healthcare is an alternative to nursing homes and rehabilitation centers to keep family members in need recovering at home, and Help at Home is looking to hire hundreds of people right now.If you have a loved one coming out of a long hospital stay or someone who needs some extra help as they age, Help at Home is an option, and they're looking to hire 200 people in the Chicago area right now.The company connects clients with employees who go to their residence and can help with daily living like meal prep, housekeeping, dressing, bathing and errands.They can even provide nursing assistants and certified nurses for blood draws, wound care, and more, and they're looking for workers."As the pandemic has progressed, we've seen an even greater need for our services and our clients want to make sure that they're staying in their homes and not having to go into nursing homes or other institutions," said Elisabeth Cox, Help at Home Director of Talent Acquisition.Cox said you only need a high school diploma and access to reliable transportation to start most of these jobs, but that the most important skill Help at Home looking for is compassion.Take it from Regional Recruiter Emmett Joseph who just started with Help at Home."I was interviewing for jobs right as the pandemic was starting and those other jobs that I was interviewing for don't exist anymore," Joseph said. "So for me, on a personal level, it's been really tremendous starting at a job feeling like I'm making a difference."And healthcare is in a field that Chicago based employment company CareerBuilder says is staying strong even during the pandemic."If you're unemployed in an industry that has been impacted by Covid pretty significantly, and jobs aren't coming back yet, you may want to look towards healthcare," said CareerBuilder Director of the Healthcare division, Chris Salzman. "If you're only concentrating on industries that you have experience with but aren't hiring back up yet, you could be limiting yourself to the possibilities."Help at Home says the hiring process is fast. You can start work potentially within a week of applying.Here are two way to start the application process: