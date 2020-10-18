soldier killed

Englewood street named after Henry Mayfield Jr., Hazel Crest soldier killed in Kenya terrorist attack

'(I) want them to know there's some good things coming out of Englewood,' Mayfield's father said
By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dozens gathered Sunday on a corner in Chicago's South Side Englewood neighborhood to honor a soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The corner of 57th and Laflin streets has now officially been renamed "Honorary Spc. Henry Mayfield Jr. Way," after the late Army Spc. Henry Mayfield Jr.

Despite the steady, chilling rain Sunday morning, a crowd still joined to witness the street sign's unveiling.

The ceremony was held on the street where Mayfield grew up, a place with generational roots for his family.

RELATED: Parents of Hazel Crest soldier killed in terrorist attack presented medals of bravery in his honor
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago's Englewood community is honoring a soldier from Hazel Crest who was killed in a terrorist attack in Kenya last month.



"Words couldn't explain what it meant," said Henry Mayfield Sr., Mayfield's father.

Mayfield and his family later moved to suburban Hazel Crest.

On Sunday, his father called this a proud moment, but it's of course bittersweet, too.

"He wanted to make some good in the world, and he set out to do that, and he gave his life doing that," Mayfield Sr. said.

Mayfield was one of three U.S. soldiers killed by terrorists in January at the Manda Bay Airfield in Kenya.

RELATED: Soldier from Hazel Crest killed in Al-Shabab terrorist attack at Kenyan military base

Now, instead of celebrating his 24th birthday, Mayfield's family and community are memorializing a young life ended too soon.

"This is very special. My nephew is a local hero," Mayfield's Great Aunt Victoria Overton said.

Alderman Stephanie Coleman of the 16th Ward said she hoped the street sign serves as an inspiration.

"I hope that a young person who's right down the block or walking down the block would look up and see his name and say 'I want to be like him,'" Coleman said.

Mayfield's father agreed.

"(I) want them to know there's some good things coming out of Englewood," he said.

Mayfield leaves a legacy this community can look up to for generations to come.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoenglewoodhazel crestterrorismu.s. & worldterror attacksoldier killed
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOLDIER KILLED
Houston schools memorialize Vanessa Guillen for 21st birthday
Nancy Pelosi agrees to bring Vanessa Guillen bill to floor
What led to 28 Ft. Hood soldiers' deaths? Congress wants to know
Trump denies calling US war dead 'losers,' 'suckers'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker says Trump is partly to blame for IL COVID-19 spike
Baby of pregnant woman killed in Jeffery Manor shooting dies: CPD
$15K reward offered in teen's Brighton Park shooting death
Aspiring teacher, 22, killed in Humboldt Park shooting
IL reports 4,245 new coronavirus cases, with 22 deaths
Hamburger Mary's to close its doors after 15 years
Vote 2020: Election Info for Illinois, Indiana Voting
Show More
Your old iPhone is worth big bucks. Here's why
Families of Joliet COVID-19 victims call on care facility to take responsibility
High school senior admits to sexual assault of girl during online learning: prosecutors
Trick or treat hours, rules in Chicago suburbs
Chicago pastor removed from duties amid sexual abuse investigation
More TOP STORIES News