fatal crash

Vigil held for 4 teens killed in Hickory Hills crash after vehicle splits in half

Family members identifying Omarion Rieves, Jemerrio Rieves, Nathan Phillips, and Destini Guerra as the teens killed in the crash
By Alexis McAdams
EMBED <>More Videos

Vigil held for 4 teens killed in Hickory Hills crash after vehicle splits in half

HICKORY HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- A balloon release and a memorial honors the lives of four teenagers that were killed in a car crash in suburban Hickory Hills Saturday afternoon.

"They were babies, 17,16,15, like that is no way to end their life for a temporary enjoyment you could say," said Jocelyn Gonzalez, a friend of the victims.

Family members of those who lost their lives said the teenage driver of this Mercedes SUV lost control just before 2:30 p.m. at 89th Street and 85th Court.

A total of six teens were inside the SUV when it smashed into a tree, splitting the vehicle in half. Only two survived, the driver and front-seat passenger.

Two of the teens died on the scene and two others died at the hospital, according to officials

Family members identifying those who lost their lives as Omarion Rieves, Jemerrio Rieves, Nathan Phillips, and Destini Guerra. The Cook County Medical Examiner has not released the victim's identities.

All of the victims were under the age of 18.

The two Rieves boys were brothers.

Omarion Rieves and Jemerrio Rieves are among four teens killed in a Hickory Hills crash after the vehicle they were in split in half when the driver lost control.



"I know that it is hard when people have to bury one child, but to bury two at the same time," said Leontyne Walker, who lost two sons in the crash.
She was left waiting for their call.

"Usually they check-in and when I did not hear anything, as a mom, you get a gut feeling like something ain't right," Walker said.

The teens all taken too soon.

"Omarion was supposed to start football camp tomorrow. He just took his senior pics," she said.

At this time, officials have not said what caused the crash.

"They were just trying to have fun but it is not worth it, because look now, we are here. Now I have to bury both of my boys," Walker said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hickory hillscar crashfatal crash
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Hickory Hills crash splits vehicle in half, killing 4, police say
CPD officer fired for 2017 police chase crash that killed 2
Off-duty officer fatally struck boy, 9, riding bike on crosswalk: FOP
CPD releases photo in deadly Austin hit-and-run crash investigation
TOP STORIES
52 shot, 5 fatally, in weekend violence: CPD
EXPLAINER: How Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos will soar into space
No bail for 2nd teen charged in fatal Hyde Park carjacking attempt
Viral video of tourist touching Hawaiian monk seal sparks outrage
Man, 61, seriously injured in Greater Grand Crossing hit-and-run
Teen girl, man both charged in Kenosha car theft gas station shooting
'Sundays on State' draws locals, tourists to revived Loop
Show More
Firefighter uses sledgehammer to free dog stuck in wall: VIDEO
Army reservist diagnosed with PSC needs liver donation
6 injured, 4 minors, in mass shooting on West Side: police
60 people sickened in 'chemical incident' at Texas water park
YouTube removes, then restores suburban Chicago school board video
More TOP STORIES News