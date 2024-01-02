Hickory Hills apartment building fire leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

HICKORY HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- One person died and another was injured in a fire in south suburban Hickory Hills Tuesday morning, the Robert Parks Fire Protection District said.

The fire broke out just before 2 a.m. in the 8700-block of 80th Court.

Two people were transported to Advocate Christ Hospital, where one was later pronounced dead.

The Robert Parks Fire Protection District chief said the fire started in a first-floor apartment in a three-story building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Eight families in the nine-unit building have been displaced.