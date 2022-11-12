'Trying to get it done': Highland Park mom to meet with senators in effort to combat gun violence

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A Highland Park mom is on a mission to combat gun violence.

Ashbey Beasley and her 6-year-old son, Beau, were at this year's 4th of July parade during the shooting that killed seven people and injured dozens of others.

She was not physically hurt during the attack, but said she's now devoting her life to stopping gun violence.

Beasley will head to the nation's capital next week to urge lawmakers to co-sign a federal assault weapons ban.

"This is really the prime time that we are hitting the ground with this and trying to get it done. Every legislator who co-signed the assault weapons ban bill won their election," Beasley said.

Beasley is set to meet with Senators Kelly, Sinema, and Toomey during her upcoming trip to Washington, D.C.

She's previously met with a-dozen other lawmakers.

