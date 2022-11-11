Highland Park parade shooting temporary memorial opens next to city hall

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A temporary memorial honoring the seven people killed in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting opens Friday.

It replaces the memorial that was created immediately after the shooting. People can come by this morning and leave flowers at this new location. But it will remain temporary.

The city is moving six large photo portraits of some of the people killed in the shooting.

The memorial in their honor will now have a temporary home at the rose garden adjacent to Highland Park City Hall.

Friday morning, the city will provide flowers at the intersection of St. John's and Central beginning at 8:15 a.m. with an invitation to community members to place them in the rose garden in remembrance of the seven people who were killed that day.

No formal program or ceremony is planned.

Meanwhile, a permanent memorial is being planned by the city based on feedback from the victim's families and the public, as many people continue to recover from their injuries.

City officials said those plans will be discussed in the new year. Information about the process will be shared on the city's website at a later date.