Highland Park High School students to walk out over gun safety day after Nashville walk-outs

The action is in response to last year's July Fourth parade shooting and the recent school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

Students plan to walk out at 10:14 a.m., the same time the Highland Park parade shooting began

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Students at Highland Park High School plan to walk out Tuesday morning over gun safety.

The teens plan to leave class at 10:14 a.m. That's when gunfire was first heard during the Highland Park parade.

They're demanding a ban on assault weapons.

Thousands of students across Nashville walked out of class Monday, exactly one week after a deadly shooting at the Covenant School.

Students marched to the Tennessee state Capitol to call for action on gun violence.

The state's governor announced new funding for school security Monday, including $140 million to hire school resource officers.