Highland Park hit-and-run kills bicyclist at Deerfield and Piccadilly roads

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Highland Park police said a bicyclist has died after being a struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run Friday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the intersection of Deerfield Road and Piccadilly Road for reports of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle. They found the cyclist severely injured, and that the vehicle had fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where she died, police said.

An investigation by the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team and Highland Park police are ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call either group of law enforcement.