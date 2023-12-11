Trial date expected to be set for Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo III

A trial date for Highland Park Fourth of July Parade shooting suspect Robert Crimo III is expected to be set Monday at a court hearing.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A trial date is expected to be set Monday for alleged Highland Park parade shooter Robert Crimo III.

Crimo is charged in the Fourth of July shooting, which killed seven and injured dozens.

He faces 21 counts of murder, along with nearly a hundred other charges related to the 2022 shooting.

Monday's hearing will be held at 11 a-m at the Lake County courthouse in Waukegan.

