Father of Highland Park parade shooting suspect turns himself in to begin jail sentence

Robert Crimo Jr., the father of Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo III, turned himself in to begin his jail sentence on Wednesday.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Robert Crimo Jr., the father of the alleged Highland Park parade shooter, is now behind bars.

He turned himself in on Wednesday morning to begin a 60-day jail sentence, but not before the judge reprimanded him for violating court rules.

Crimo Jr. arrived at the Lake County courthouse wearing a shirt with letters reading, "I'm a political pawn." The back said, "Laws, facts, reality."

He's charged with reckless conduct for helping his son, Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, get a firearm owners' ID.

There's no trial date yet for his son, who allegedly killed seven people and injured 50 others during Highland Park's Fourth of July parade in 2022.