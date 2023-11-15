Father of Highland Park parade shooting suspect turns himself in to begin jail sentence

Robert Crimo Jr. shows up in shirt reading, 'I'm a political pawn' and 'Laws, facts, reality'
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Robert Crimo Jr., the father of the alleged Highland Park parade shooter, is now behind bars.
He turned himself in on Wednesday morning to begin a 60-day jail sentence, but not before the judge reprimanded him for violating court rules.
SEE ALSO | Robert Crimo Jr., father of Highland Park shooting suspect pleads guilty in deal, gets 60 days
Crimo Jr. arrived at the Lake County courthouse wearing a shirt with letters reading, "I'm a political pawn." The back said, "Laws, facts, reality."
He's charged with reckless conduct for helping his son, Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, get a firearm owners' ID.
There's no trial date yet for his son, who allegedly killed seven people and injured 50 others during Highland Park's Fourth of July parade in 2022.