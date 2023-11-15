WATCH LIVE

Father of Highland Park parade shooting suspect turns himself in to begin jail sentence

Robert Crimo Jr. shows up in shirt reading, 'I'm a political pawn' and 'Laws, facts, reality'

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, November 15, 2023 11:42PM
Suspected Highland Park shooter's dad to begin jail sentence
Robert Crimo Jr., the father of Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo III, turned himself in to begin his jail sentence on Wednesday.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Robert Crimo Jr., the father of the alleged Highland Park parade shooter, is now behind bars.

He turned himself in on Wednesday morning to begin a 60-day jail sentence, but not before the judge reprimanded him for violating court rules.

SEE ALSO | Robert Crimo Jr., father of Highland Park shooting suspect pleads guilty in deal, gets 60 days

Crimo Jr. arrived at the Lake County courthouse wearing a shirt with letters reading, "I'm a political pawn." The back said, "Laws, facts, reality."

He's charged with reckless conduct for helping his son, Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, get a firearm owners' ID.

There's no trial date yet for his son, who allegedly killed seven people and injured 50 others during Highland Park's Fourth of July parade in 2022.

