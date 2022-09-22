Group formed after Highland Park, IL shooting back in Washington to rally for assault rifle ban

A Chicago group, March Fourth, which was formed in the wake of the Highland Park shooting, is heading back to Washington, D.C. to protest.

WASHINGTON (WLS) -- Hundreds of people from the Chicago area will be rallying to ban assault weapons Thursday on Capitol Hill.

The group, March Fourth, which was formed after the Highland Park tragedy, organized the march.

Thursday's march will rally together passionate groups of people from Chicagoland and more than a dozen other communities affected by gun violence across the country with a shared goal of banning assault rifles.

This isn't the first time March Fourth has pushed for an assault weapons ban in the nation's capital.

They were there in July, as well.

A ban of this nature was passed by the U.S. House at the end of July, and now this deeply motivated group is urging the Senate to do the same.

The bill would make it unlawful for a person to import, sell, manufacture, transfer or possess a semi-automatic weapon.

One of the organizers said there is no reason everyday people need weapons like these.

"It's a simple call to action to federally ban assault weapons. Those weapons of war have no business being in civilian hands. We'd like for there to be an end to the list of mass shootings and to ban the weapons once and for all at the federal level," Aubrey McCarthy said.

Sixty senators are needed to vote in favor of the bill in order for it to pass.

The bill made it through the House on tight margins, with 217 voting in favor and 213 voting against.

President Joe Biden has also praised House Democrats for passing the measure, and is urging the Senate to do the same.

The group will begin marching at noon central time, until 2 p.m.