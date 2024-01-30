Actress Dana Delany talks 'Highway Patrol,' showing at Goodman Theatre

Dana Delany created and stars in Highway Patrol, which is premiering at the Goodman Theatre on Tuesday.

Dana Delany created and stars in Highway Patrol, which is premiering at the Goodman Theatre on Tuesday.

Dana Delany created and stars in Highway Patrol, which is premiering at the Goodman Theatre on Tuesday.

Dana Delany created and stars in Highway Patrol, which is premiering at the Goodman Theatre on Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dana Delany has been a fan favorite on screen for decades.

Now, she's bringing her talents to the stage at the Goodman Theatre.

She created and stars in "Highway Patrol," making its world premiere here in Chicago on Tuesday night, with the show in the fast lane to become a hit!

Delany spoke with ABC7 about the story, which is inspired by a special little boy she met on her digital highway.

Delany spent four years turning her social media content into this thriller.

"I had saved all these tweets, and emails and DMs, and it's this thick, and I thought, 'I'm gonna construct something from it,'" Delany said. "ABC asked me to go on Twitter, which was in the new stages, it was 2010, 2011 I went on the first time, it was still really exciting then. I met people I'm still friends with that I would never have met otherwise."

"And a lot of fans who can have instant access to you. And I met this one 13-year-old boy who had a health issue. He was so enthusiastic, he touched my heart and I just... we ended up having this relationship," Delany continued.

Delany also spoke about how this process compares to being on a sound stage or on-location for a movie or TV.

"When I was younger I used to say, 'It's all the same. It's just acting.' But it requires a different muscle. It's a lot of energy, a lot of focus. Every night's different. The audience changes every night," Delany said.

She also talked about the decision to bring the sow to Chicago.

"Chicago audiences are so smart. They really love theater that's why we started here. This is our premiere. And we wanted to do it at the Goodman, because audiences here know how to look at a play and understand it, and we want their feedback," Delany said. "I have heard people from the audience say it's like nothing they've ever seen before. It's unique, it really is."

And what do people need to know before they come to see this show?

"Just get ready for a wild ride, and be open-minded. The whole show is about having an open heart, really," Delany said.

"Highway Patrol" is at the Goodman Theatre through Feb. 18.