Car appears to slam into Hinsdale restaurant, 5 hospitalized, including child: sources

HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- A car appeared to have slammed into a Hinsdale restaurant Monday afternoon, injuring several people.

Chopper7HD was over Fontano's Subs, which is located at 9 S. Lincoln St., just after 4 p.m.

A vehicle with its hazard lights on appeared to be inside the business.

RELATED: 5 injured, including 2 children, in Back of the Yards crash: Chicago police

There appeared to be significant damage to the front of the business, with bricks missing and strewn all over the inside of the restaurant.

Sources told the ABC7 Chicago I-Team five people are hospitalized, and one young boy is said to be critically injured.

One onlooker described it as a "horrific scene."

One source said the car appeared to have come from a car wash across the street.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.