Hinsdale burglary: Police investigating smash-and-grab at upscale boutique

Hinsdale police said group used sledgehammer to break through glass door, steal designer merchandise

Thursday, May 25, 2023 6:59PM
Police are investigating after a smash-and-grab burglary at Kelsey Resale on Washington Street in Hinsdale, Illinois.

HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- Hinsdale police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary that took place at an upscale boutique early Wednesday morning.

Police said at least seven people broke into Kelsey Resale Boutique just before 1:20 a.m.

They said the group used a sledgehammer to break through the glass door and steal designer merchandise.

The suspects arrived in two SUVs, which stopped on Washington Street, in front of the store, police said.

They were in and out of the business in under two minutes, according to law enforcement officials.

Police said an alarm alerted them to the crime, which they believe was planned due to specific merchandise.

"We place a lot of resources in solving these cases and the burglary at Kelsey's is no different," police said in a statement

