70 year old pedestrian seriously injured in hit and run in West Englewood, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are sharing a surveillance photo of a car wanted in a hit-and-run accident that seriously injured a 70-year-old pedestrian in the city's West Englewood neighborhood.

The victim was struck early Sunday morning around 3 a.m while walking in the 6100 blk. of South Ashland Avenue, police said.

The red sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima, was last seen travelling eastbound on 59th Street from Shields Ave. It may have damage to the front and right side and the windshield, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

