Man killed in hit-and-run crash while crossing street on South Side, Chicago police say

ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Sunday, January 21, 2024 11:16AM
A man was killed in a hit-and-run car crash while crossing the street in the 700 block of West 95th Street, the Chicago Police Department said.
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Chicago's South Side early Sunday morning, police said.

Police said the crash happened in the 700 block of West 95th Street just before 2:30 a.m.

A 35-year-old man was crossing the street near South Union Avenue when a grey Durango, headed westbound, struck him and did not stop, police said.

Police said the victim suffered blunt-force trauma to the body and was pronounced dead on scene.

No one is in custody and Major Accidents is investigating.

