Nearly 100 cats and dogs rescued from Indiana hoarding situation

Nearly 100 small dogs and cats were rescued from an Indiana hoarding situation by the Northbrook-based Border Tails Rescue Wednesday.

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Dozens of dogs and cats are safe Thursday morning after a suburban animal group rescued them from a hoarding situation in Indiana.

Border Tails Rescue saved 43 dogs, mainly Chihuahuas, and 48 cats in Wednesday's mission.

The cats went to different shelters, but the dogs are being housed at the group's Northbrook shelter, and will soon be looking for their forever homes.

"Even though they are more social than we expected, they are very nervous, so finding the right homes that can handle that, and we're hoping the majority of them can go to homes that have other dogs hopefully because that definitely makes them feel more comfortable," said Harleigh Garcia, founder and executive director of Border Tails Rescue.

The dogs will be available for adoption and fostering next week.

The hoarding case was discovered due to a house fire.

To find out more about Border Tails Rescue, visit bordertailsrescue.org.