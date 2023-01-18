Police plead for help solving case after couple found shot to death in Hobart, Indiana apartment

The Hobart, IN police department is pleading for help solving the shooting deaths of Destiny Jackson and Nazirah Muhammad.

HOBART, Ind. (WLS) -- Police in Hobart, Indiana are asking for help in solving a double homicide.

Destiny Jackson and Nazirah Muhammad were found shot to death in their apartment back on Nov. 3.

WATCH: Hobart police provide update on double homicide investigation

Police said the killer - or killers - used a table to get to a second floor balcony and enter the apartment through an unlocked patio door.

Police held a news conference around 11 a.m. Wednesday with Chicago community activist Andrew Holmes and some of the victims' family members.