Police plead for help solving case after couple found shot to death in Hobart, Indiana apartment

HOBART, Ind. (WLS) -- Police in Hobart, Indiana are asking for help in solving a double homicide.
Destiny Jackson and Nazirah Muhammad were found shot to death in their apartment back on Nov. 3.
Police said the killer - or killers - used a table to get to a second floor balcony and enter the apartment through an unlocked patio door.
Police held a news conference around 11 a.m. Wednesday with Chicago community activist Andrew Holmes and some of the victims' family members.