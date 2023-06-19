NW Indiana drowning victim ID'd as pregnant woman from Gary: Lake County coroner

A body was recovered from Robinson Lake in Hobart, Indiana after a person went missing the water, the fire department said.

HOBART, Ind. (WLS) -- The pregnant woman who drowned in an Indiana lake Sunday afternoon has been identified.

The Lake County, Indiana Coroner's Office said Ladakh Farley, 30, of Gary drowned in Robinson Lake. She was roughly seven months pregnant, the coroner's office said.

Just before 1 p.m. Sunday, Hobart police officers responded to Robinson Lake, located at 5300 Liverpool Road in Hobart, for a possible drowning. Officers entered the lake in the area where witnesses said they saw Farley go under the water. They were unable to locate her.

The Hobart Fire Department dive team and other dive teams from surrounding agencies arrived at the scene to search for Farley.

Fire officials said her body was recovered from the lake just before 3 p.m.

She was pronounced deceased just after 3:30 p.m.

Her manner of death was ruled an accident by the coroner's office.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is investigating.

