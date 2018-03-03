HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Orchid Show

The Orchid Show returns to the Garden with more than 10,000 blooms. (WLS)

The Orchid Show returns to the Garden with more than 10,000 blooms. This year's show celebrates orchids that grow in Asia, as well as the culture and art of different Asian countries. Asia in Bloom features exhibits that will show places in which orchids have thrived in the wild and have been part of everyday life. Displays also incorporate the look and feel of traditional art and design, and include rock gardens, hanging lanterns and bamboo structures. Additional programming surrounding the show includes performances of traditional music, orchids for sale and evening hours on Thursdays featuring Asian beer, sake and sushi.

Where: Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe, Ill.

When: Now to Sunday, March 25.

Info for visitors: https://www.chicagobotanic.org/orchid
