deadly shooting

2 shot, killed at Hodgkins UPS facility in south suburbs: police

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people are dead Monday after a shooting at a UPS facility in Hodgkins, according to police.

Just before 1 p.m., police said they responded to a report of shots fired in the employee parking lot of the facility located at 1 UPS Way.

When police arrived, they found two people laying not the ground unresponsive, according to officials.

Paramedics examined the victims and determined they were deceased.

Officials said a firearm was recovered from the scene.

Officials have not identified the victims and it is unknown at this time if they were employees of the UPS facility, but said there is no concern for public safety at this point.

Police are investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
