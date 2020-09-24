Indiana drops COVID-19 restrictions, keeps mask order in Holcomb coronavirus update; state reports 728 new cases, 10 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WLS) -- Indiana health officials reported 728 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths Wednesday.Indiana's statewide mask order will continue for another three weeks under a new order the Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday.The announcement came even as Holcomb has faced public discontent over coronavirus restrictions amid his reelection campaign.Holcomb said Wednesday he would be dropping most other limits on businesses and crowd sizes as of Saturday.The mask order will be extended until Oct. 17.Holcomb said those restrictions could be removed because the state has seen progress in recent weeks in slowing the coronavirus spread.His action lifts statewide capacity limits for restaurants and bars and crowd limits for social events.The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 113,337 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 3,305 deaths Wednesday. There have been 1,916,433 tests conducted, with a 6% cumulative positivity rate.Some longtime reliable Republican voters complain Holcomb's coronavirus orders have been "overbearing" and say they intend to support Libertarian candidate Donald Rainwater. Holcomb defends the mask order has helping keep the coronavirus spread in check. Libertarians say they've been inundated with support recently, while Holcomb's campaign says the governor will keep following the advice of medical experts. Democratic candidate Dr. Woody Myers has called for tougher enforcement of the mask order.