Suspect barricaded inside room at Holiday Inn Express in Algonquin, police say

ALGONQUIN, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are involved in a standoff with a suspect at a Holiday Inn Express in northwest suburban Algonquin.Algonquin police said they were called to the hotel located at 2595 Bunker Hill Drive just before 11 a.m. for a report of suspicious activity.Authorities said a felon wanted on an arrest warrant is inside a room at hotel and has barricaded himself inside. At this time, police said it is not known whether or not he is armed.Algonquin police said there does not appear to be an immediate threat to the public at this time.Due to the proximity of the incident, police have made officials at nearby H.D. Jacobs High School aware of the situation.Jacobs High School officials said all students have been safely dismissed after they sheltered in place during the school day.So far, no injuries have been reported.