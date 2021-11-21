Not sure how to hang Christmas lights? Chicago company takes stress out of decorating

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Supply chain shortages may make it harder to find Christmas decorations this year, but Chicago-owned Light Up Your Holidays offers professional decorating services to ease the stress.
Kelly Fitzsimmons started the company out of the trunk of her car.
Her company also provides nonprofit decorating for free to group homes to help spread cheer to those in need.
She joined ABC7 Chicago Sunday to talk more about it.
"Just have fun with it; get out and decorate," she said. "Don't worry too much about it being perfect."
Fitzsimmons said professional companies have the supplies that might be otherwise hard to find.
