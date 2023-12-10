If you are playing host for the holidays this year and are unsure of what to serve, Tracy Williamson, also known as the "Culinary Cutie," can help guide you.

'Culinary Cutie' serves up some delectable recipes for the holidays

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many people will spend the holidays gathered around the dinner table, filling up on food and conversation.

If you are playing host this year and are unsure of what to serve, Tracy Williamson, also known as the "Culinary Cutie," can help guide you. She visited ABC7 to share some easy recipes that are sure to impress.

Mocktail Pomegranate Mojito Holiday Drink

Ingredients (for 1-2 servings):

3-4 oz of ginger ale

cup of pomegranate or juice

1-2 lime wedges or 1 tbsp of lime juice

oz of orange juice

Preparation:

1. Pick and place pomegranate or juice and limes in tall glass and muddle with a muddler (Muddling is to smash and mix drink ingredients. Break down and get the pomegranate to release their juices and flavors with a wooden spoon or muddler.)

2. Remove lime wedges.

3. Add ice cubes to the glass, filling about halfway, then top up with ginger ale and lemonade.

4. Stir to combine everything.

5. Garnish with a lime and orange slice and/or fresh mint

Fried Peach Cobbler Biscuits

Ingredients:

2 cups of sliced peaches

cup of brown sugar

cup of white sugar

1 tbsp. vanilla extract

1 tbsp. of fresh squeezed lemon juice

tsp nutmeg

tsp of cinnamon

tsp salt

2 tbsp. of butter

2 tbsp. corn starch

1 Can of Biscuits

Cooking oil

cup of chopped Walnuts

Whipped Cream

Preparation:

1. In a medium pot over medium high heat, add peaches, brown sugar, white sugar and stir

2. Add butter, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla extract, lemon juice and salt

3. Cook on medium high heat until a slight boil.

4. Make corn starch slurry 1 tbsp corn starch to equal amount of cold liquid in a bowl. (To thicken)

5. Add corn starch slurry to thicken peach filling.

6. Heat cooking oil in large skillet to 375 degrees

7. Take out biscuits from can and fry in oil 2-3 minutes on each side.

8. Add biscuits to serving dish/plate and either keep biscuits closed or cut open with tops and bottoms.

9. Add cooked peach filling on top of fried biscuits.

10. Top with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.