Buy online with confidence with these holiday shopping tips

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shopping for deals is expected to look a lot different this year with online shopping surging.Finder.com says it is already up by 31% and that's expected to grow.Consumer experts at Finder say when shopping online you should make sure you use a credit card with "price protection." This will reimburse the price difference if you make a purchase and find a lower price later.This year you may also want to be more strict about setting a budget before buying with finances uncertain right now.Also, try to use a card with rewards so you can get cash back or points to use to buy more products or future travel.And don't forget to make sure you're shopping on a legitimate website you know and trust to avoid fake sites that may never deliver your product.