From red carpet preps to celebrity fashion, Hollywood gears up for the Oscars

Final preparations are underway in Hollywood as we gear up for the 96th Academy Awards this Sunday from the Dolby Theatre.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- From start to finish, the red carpet is about 700 feet long, meaning there's a whole lot of space to decorate before Oscar Sunday.

"There's a lot of final touches that need to be done. We've got a lot of work to do, you know, we've got the bones in, we've got the infrastructure in, now it's just making it pretty," said Joe Lewis, a red carpet producer.

Lewis is the ultimate red carpet expert, seeing the project through from beginning to end. Everything from the ceiling to the floor, how it looks on TV, and making it the ultimate experience for the stars.

More than 3,000 media members are credentials for the red carpet, including Will Ganss from ABC News, in town from New York. Will's been assigned to give insight on what the men are wearing for the big night.

"This year, men's fashion, all awards season, has been so daring and so colorful and so creative, playing with coats and silhouettes and different textures and stuff, so it's a good year to be interested in men's fashion," Will said.

He expects men to continue the trend of taking risks and doing something different.

"Expect a lot of jewelry, maybe some brooches on the lapel, maybe no ties at all," added Will.