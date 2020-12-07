disney+ streaming service

'Home Alone' mansion gingerbread house replica for 30th anniversary

Disney plus is marking the 30th anniversary of "Home Alone" with a gingerbread replica of the mansion featured in the holiday classic.

The streaming service commissioned the creation of the edible version of the McCallister house in the United Kingdom.

Cake designer Michelle Wibowo spent 300 hours building it.

It comes complete with the plumbing van used by the burglars, as well as the pizza delivery car.

The gingerbread house will be on display for child patients and their families at a hospital in the London area.

Meanwhile, the 1990 movie is being re-released in theaters in the UK.

Disney is the parent company of ABC.
