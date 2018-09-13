HOME & GARDEN

How houseplants can improve your well-being

Houseplants can be beneficial to your health.

Many people have plants around the house, but can houseplants be good for your health?

Jennifer Brennan, Horticulture Information Specialist and Manager of Education for Chalet Nursery, stopped by ABC7 Chicago to discuss the benefits of plants.

According to Brennan, plants not only give off oxygen, but they release water that can help keep your skin hydrated in dry, furnace-heated homes. They also help remove toxins from the air in your home, Brennan said.

Houseplants have also been shown to reduce stress and anxiety and reduce recovery time in patients after surgery, according to Brennan.

