holiday lights

'Ditto': Neighbor's witty response to extravagant Christmas display next door

By Larissa Waterson
A resident in Morphett Vale, near Adelaide, South Australia, had a hilarious response to an extravagant Christmas light display on the property next door.

When the occupants of a house on Emmerson Drive pulled out all the stops to light up their home in festive colors, their neighbor made it clear they weren't interested in making it a competition.

This video shows the eye-popping light decor on one of the houses, before slowly panning across to reveal a message of defeat from the neighboring home that reads simple: "Ditto."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenholiday lightsholidaygreat christmas light fight
HOLIDAY LIGHTS
Vandal destroys Christmas decorations in California
Snow and Christmas lights make for festive view at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park
Hundreds decorate South Side homes for the holidays
'The Great Christmas Light Fight' promises millions of lights
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ring doorbell catches moment driver shot in Sleepy Hollow on SW side
Former CPD supt. Johnson denies misleading mayor, acknowledges 'poor decision'
Police seek man who robbed, sexually assaulted woman at knifepoint in West Town
Off-duty CPD officer shot at in Wrightwood on South Side
'Serious misconduct' by Trump takes center stage at hearing
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, windy Wednesday
LAPD officer on leave after allegedly fondling corpse
Show More
Man beaten, robbed on Red Line part of string of violent CTA attacks, data shows
Ford, McDonald's teaming up to turn coffee into car parts
Chicago Police 25th District Commander demoted
South suburban mayor charged with DUI after 3-car crash
Report shows contact between Devin Nunes, Rudy Giuliani
More TOP STORIES News