affordable housing

New Inclusionary Housing Task Force aims to improve affordable housing in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a new effort Wednesday that aims to bring improvements to affordable housing in the city of Chicago.

The mayor, along with the Department of Housing (DOH), have created the Inclusionary Housing Task Force to bring up recommendations and add broader housing policies to the Affordable Requirements Ordinance (ARO).

The task force will include 20 community advocates, developers and other stakeholders who are experts on public health, homelessness, affordable housing finance, disability rights, labor, and affordable and market rate development.

Officials said their goal is to ensure equitable distribution of affordable housing.

Those selected are tasked with utilizing suggestions for improving the ARO's efficacy, as well as incorporating what has been learned from the Near North-Near West, Milwaukee Corridor and Pilsen-Little Village ARO pilot areas.

See which Illinois cities have the most affordable housing
EMBED More News Videos

According to HomeArea.com, several cities in Illinois are prime locations for affordable housing. See which ones made the top 5.



"This group of industry stakeholders will be instrumental in ensuring that this vital tool is updated to better address the City's affordable housing shortage," said Mayor Lightfoot. "As we work toward a more equitable city, the Inclusionary Housing Task Force will serve as our conscience as we strive as a united city that affordable housing options are located throughout Chicago's 77 communities."

The task force will convene for the first time in December, followed by meetings once a month for up to six months as the city seeks to develop new polices guiding how and where affordable housing is created.

The goal of the task force is to address a citywide shortage of affordable housing options as well as Chicago's racial and economical segregation issues.

The task force is just one in a series of initiatives by the Lightfoot administration designed to bring transparency, accountability and equity in the process of updating the ARO and broader housing policies.

Currently, the ARO mandates residential development projects that receive financial assistance form the city, require a zoning change, or involve a city-owned land reserved for a percentage of housing units for low-income residents.

RELATED: Spanish Coalition for Housing works to place families in safe, affordable housing

City officials said the ARO has helped thousands of Chicagoans find an affordable place to live and since 2003 have constructed more than 1,000 units of affordable housing.

They also stated that the ordinance has generated more than $120 million for the ARO Fund, which aims to help preserve or create thousands of additional units in some of the city's most expensive areas in an effort to reverse what they say is a decades-old pattern of segregation.

RELATED: City launches new dashboard for affordable housing data

In early November, the Department of Housing unveiled a new, interactive, user-friendly tool, the ARO Dashboard, to make affordable housing data more transparent and accessible to the public. The dashboard includes data never released to the public, such as ARO project statuses, and organizes the information geographically and visually to aid in assessments of the ordinance and will serve as an important tool for the Task Force as it examines the effectiveness of the ARO.

Juan Sebastian Arias of the Metropolitan Planning Council, Tony Smith of PNC Bank and Stacie Young of Preservation Compact have been named the three co-chiars of the Inclusionary Housing Task Force. Aldermen Walter Burnett (27th-Ward), Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th-Ward) and Harry Osterman (48th-Ward) will also sit as the three aldermanic co-chairs.

Over the course of the meeting, the task force has set a goal to produce a revised ordinance by mid-2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenlori lightfootaffordable housing
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AFFORDABLE HOUSING
City launches new dashboard for affordable housing data
Yellow Brick Road leads to Humboldt Park
Group works to place families in safe, affordable housing
NC mom loses hundreds in home rental scam
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD officer shot in head in 'gun battle' with bank robbery suspect; boy, 15, also shot
Live - Sondland at impeachment hearing: There was a quid pro quo
Jussie Smollett files counterclaim against City saying prosecution was 'malicious'
NC Walmart blacklists customer for too many negative reviews
Chicago man says serious lung illness caused by vaping THC
Woman ID'd after being found dead inside Washington Heights home: police
Oak Lawn village manager charged in hit-and-run retires
Show More
'Windy City Wonderland': Art on theMart kicks off holiday-themed winter light show
Chris Watts murders turned into Lifetime movie
Why the $75 million restoration of Uptown Theatre hasn't started yet
AMA calls for ban on all e-cigarette, vaping products
Father of Little Village nurse killed in drive-by shooting speaks
More TOP STORIES News