chicago proud

Teen left homeless after parents deported graduates law school, hopes to inspire others

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Teen left homeless after parents deported graduates law school, hopes to inspire others

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young woman who is working to inspire others despite being left homeless as a teenager.

Daihana Estrada was just 17-years-old when she was left homeless after her parents, who had come to America illegally 20 years earlier, were deported from Utah to Mexico.

Born in California, she chose to move in with her older brother, who was is just three years older, who lived in Chicago.

But the problems for Estrada didn't end there.

"It was very unstable because he was with me, he was going through his own issues, so I was on my own," she said.

As a senior at John Hancock College Preparatory High School, she would eat what she could and where she could, sleep on her friend's couches, and even picked up a job in retail to support herself.

Her senior English teacher Vanessa Puentes, who is now the principal of her alma mater, stepped up to help, saying it was because she believed in Estrada's dreams for herself.

RELATED: 7 members of same family graduate in the same year

The educator taught the student life skills and more.

"She didn't have a place to live. She's lived with my family and we've built a very strong relationship over the past 10 years," Puentes said.

Despite all of her difficulties, Estrada graduated high school and was accepted to the University of Illinois at Chicago. She was given a full ride and a scholarship from the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless to help her with campus housing.

Sunday, Estrada was the keynote speaker at her former high school's 2021 graduation ceremony that was held at Soldier Field. She told the students the truth about her struggles while encouraging them to never give up.

"Have that courage to start that dream and then have that resilience to stay on that path," she said. "Any dream that they have is doable and to go for it. You can do it. We'll be on the other side waiting for you."

Estrada, now 29-years-old, has her own apartment in Pilsen and just graduated from Loyola University School of Law in May, becoming the first scholarship recipient to do so.

Now, her goal is to help immigrants like her parents. Until then, she is spending all of her time studying for the bar exam next month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagowest elsdonhomelessgraduationchicago proudfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Boy, 7, honored for saving mother's life during seizure
5-year-old cancer patient in Crown Point made junior sheriff
12 sign baseball college scholarships thanks to beloved youth program coach
Northbrook retiree, 75, is oldest American to climb Mt. Everest
TOP STORIES
Mother killed, kids critically injured in hit-and-run on way home from Juneteenth event
Severe weather, strong storms expected Father's Day: LIVE RADAR
Lake Michigan drownings leave 2 dead, 1 critical over Father's Day weekend
Humboldt Park shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critically wounded: police
SWAT team responds after woman shot in Loop
Homeless person suspected in fatal stabbing on Wacker Drive in Loop, police say
Which bear is most like your dad?
Show More
Man wanted in 3 Oregon deaths arrested in Wisconsin: police
Chicago Weather: ACCUWEATHER ALERT DAY: Strong, severe storms Sunday night
Pritzker signs law moving primary, making vote by mail permanent, Election Day a state holiday
46 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Alabama crash killed 10, including 9 children, in interstate pileup
More TOP STORIES News